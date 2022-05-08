Drake Curse Lives On After $427k UFC 274 Gaethje Bet

The Drake curse lives on under the UFC banner.

Earlier tonight, the rap star placed a $427,000 bet on Justin Gaethje to win the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this weekend (Sun, May 7, 2020). Gaethje challenged Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound championship.

Drake took to Instagram to show off his bet, which would’ve won him $1 million had Gaethje came out on top.

However, when it was all said and done from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, Oliveira pulled off another first-round submission. Gaethje did have some success early on, knocking Oliveira down a few times and getting some big shots in. But the Brazilian rallied late, putting Gaethje down and locking up the rear-naked choke.

The dreaded “Drake Curse” continues, as the fighters Drake tends to throw his support behind usually end up losing. This has been the same for fighters such as Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor in the past. Drake was a big supporter of McGregor ahead of his 2017 boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather ended up finishing the Irishman in that bout. Drake also placed a $250,000 bet on Masvidal to beat Colby Covington at UFC 272. Of course, Covington ended up taking home a lopsided unanimous decision win.

With all that being said, whoever Drake decides to throw his support behind next, that fighter better take extra precautions when they step into the Octagon – as it’s not exactly the advocacy you want before a big fight given the history.