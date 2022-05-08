Dustin Poirier Wants Charles Oliveira Rematch Following UFC 274

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier wants another shot at Charles Oliveira for his next Octagon appearance.

Oliveira defeated Justin Gaethje to earn the No. 1 contender spot following his pre-UFC 274 weight miss. He defeated Poirier last December at UFC 269 via third-round submission.

Poirier hasn’t competed since but has called for a fight with Nate Diaz for months. The UFC appears to be moving on from the potential grudge match after negotiations went cold.

Poirier was also the call-out target of Colby Covington, following Covington’s win over American Top Team teammate Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

In a recent tweet, Poirier clarified what he wants next.

“I want Charles,” Poirier tweeted following UFC 274. “That’s the fucken fight.”

Poirier has previously teased a move to welterweight for his next UFC fight. But, it appears he still has unfinished business on his mind when it comes to the UFC lightweight title.

Before his loss to Oliveira, Poirier won back-to-back fights over Conor McGregor last year. He earned another shot at the 155-pound belt after losing his first shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

Poirier seems to have newly-found motivation to return to lightweight and fight Oliveira in a title rematch. However, it’s unclear what the UFC will plan to do with the next lightweight title fight after Oliveira was forced to vacate the title for missing weight.

Do you want to see Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier 2 next?