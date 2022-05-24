Dustin Poirier: Colby Covington Knows How Our Sparring Sessions Went

Dustin Poirier doesn’t need to remind Colby Covington how their old sparring sessions used to play out.

Poirier and Covington, former teammates at American Top Team (ATT), have trained together many times over the years. During those sparring sessions, Porier admits during a recent interview on The MMA Hour that Covington would get the better of him in the wrestling department.

However, “The Diamond” also suggested that he left Covington a few reminders as to why he’s one of the most dangerous strikers in the lightweight division as well.

“And Colby knows what’s up. I’m not a scrap-and-tell kinda guy; I don’t say what happened, but he knows what’s happened those years in the gym.

Colby Covington, Dustin Poirier (Image Credit: @colbycovmma on Instagram)

“And at the same time, I agree. I know he’s taken me down and ridden me out rounds, but he also knows a couple times what happened to him.”

The former teammates have been at odds for well over a year now, as Covington eventually made the decision to leave his longtime gym after fallouts with several teammates.

Now, fighting in different camps, Covington has thrown out the challenge for Poirier to jump up and meet him at 170 pounds to settle their differences inside the Octagon once and for all.

Initially, Poirier declined the invitation. Now, he seems to have had a change of heart.

What do you think about the beef between Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington? Do you want to see them fight inside the Octagon? Sound off in the comments!