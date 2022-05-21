Eagle FC 47 Results & Highlights: dos Santos Loses Via Dislocated Shoulder

Eagle FC 47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro took place live tonight (May 20, 2022) from the FLX Arena in Miami, Florida, and MMA News has the results and highlights for you right here!

The main event of tonight’s card featured former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos taking on another ex-UFC veteran Yorgan De Castro. The co-main event featured two more familiar faces to MMA fans as Hector Lombard battled Thiago Silva.

You can view all the highlights from tonight’s card below followed by the quick results.

Yorgan De Castro def. Junior dos Santos

Yorgan de Castro throws some hard punches in the first round against Junior dos Santos #EagleFC47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro | LIVE AND FREE NOW only on FLXcast worldwide and Combate in 🇧🇷 | Sign up NOW at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/gaz61MZmW1 — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

Yorgan de Castro has an explosive start to the second round



Score this fight: https://t.co/2pduUAJ34x#EagleFC47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro | LIVE AND FREE NOW only on FLXcast worldwide and Combate in 🇧🇷 | Sign up NOW at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/o492Gqn0Mv — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

Eagle FC 47 main event ends after Junior dos Santos dislocates his shoulder pic.twitter.com/DMRhp1j84D — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

Yorgan de Castro in the third round following a doctor stoppage pic.twitter.com/jUCulxjOpI — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

Eagle FC 47 Quick Results