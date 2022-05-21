Eagle FC 47 Results & Highlights: dos Santos Loses Via Dislocated Shoulder

Eagle FC 47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro took place live tonight (May 20, 2022) from the FLX Arena in Miami, Florida, and MMA News has the results and highlights for you right here!
The main event of tonight’s card featured former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos taking on another ex-UFC veteran Yorgan De Castro. The co-main event featured two more familiar faces to MMA fans as Hector Lombard battled Thiago Silva.
You can view all the highlights from tonight’s card below followed by the quick results.
Yorgan De Castro def. Junior dos Santos
Eagle FC 47 Quick Results
- Yorgan De Castro def. Junior Dos Santos via TKO (injury/doctor’s stoppage): R3, 0:35
- Hector Lombard vs. Thiago Silva ends in no contest (accidental foul) R2, 1:44
- Maki Pitolo def. Doug Usher via knockout (punches): R1, 0:30
- Andrew Sanchez def. Gabriel Checco via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Akhmed Aliev def. Darrell Horcher via knockout (punches): R1, 0:30
- Islam Mamedov def. Zach Zane via submission (rear-naked choke): R1, 1:50
- Ronny Markes def. Reggie Pena via submission (knee injury): R2, 1:21
- Roosevelt Roberts def. Alexandre Almeida via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)
- Paulo Silva def. Sean Soriano via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2)
- Adi Alic def. Shawn Bunch via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
- Dylan Mantello def. Dennis Hughes via TKO (doctor’s stoppage): R2, 5:00