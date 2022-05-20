Eagle FC 47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro takes place live tonight (May 20, 2022) from the FLX Arena in Miami, Florida, and MMA News will have the results and highlights for you right here!

The main event of tonight’s card will feature former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos taking on another ex-UFC veteran Yorgan De Castro. The co-main event will feature two more familiar faces to MMA fans when Hector Lombard takes on Thiago Silva.

The action begins at 6:00 PM ET and fans can view the event live and free on the FLXcast provided by EagleFC.com.

You can view the full lineup for tonight’s card below and be sure to check back here for all the results and highlights at the conclusion of tonight’s event!

Eagle FC 47 Full Card

Main Event: Junior dos Santos vs. Yorgan De Castro

Hector Lombard vs. Thiago Silva

Maki Pitolo vs. Doug Usher

Gabriel Checco vs. Andrew Sanchez

Akhmed Aliev vs. Darrell Horcher

Islam Mamedov vs. Zach Zane

Ronny Markes vs. Reggie Pena

Alexandre Almeida vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Paulo Silva vs. Sean Soriano

Adi Alic vs. Shawn Bunch

Dennis Hughes Jr. vs. Dylan Mantello