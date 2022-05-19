Emmett Reveals Which Ranked FW He Flew Into Camp For Kattar Fight

UFC featherweight Josh Emmett has turned to a familiar name for some help ahead of his main event against Calvin Kattar next month.

In the UFC’s first visit to Austin, Texas since 2018, the 145-pound division will take center stage, with top contenders Emmett and Kattar set to collide in the June 18 main event.

While “The Fighting Farmer,” who is currently ranked #7, will be hoping to continue his momentum from a return victory over Dan Ige last December and extend his win streak to five, “The Boston Finisher” will be looking to maintain his place in the featherweight top five with a second consecutive headlining victory.

Fighting a talent like Kattar would no doubt be a daunting task at any time, not least when he’s coming off a remarkable five-round performance against the highly touted Giga Chikadze, who was unbeaten in the Octagon before meeting the #4-ranked contender.

With that in mind, Emmett is doing whatever he can to prepare for their date in the cage, and that includes calling in the featherweight calvary.

Emmett Turns To Former Opponent For Help

During a recent exclusive interview with MMA News’ own James Lynch, Emmett went into detail about his latest camp and the individuals present to help him prepare for what is perhaps the biggest fight of his career to date.

As well as usual training partner Andre “Touchy” Fili, Emmett has flown in a “Hurricane” to Team Alpha Male. Emmett revealed that former opponent Shane Burgos has been brought into his camp in order to emulate the style and attacks of Kattar.

“I actually flew out Shane Burgos. After we fought — he’s just a good guy. We’ve just connected with texts and talking here and there. And he’s a phenomenal athlete, a great striker,” Emmett told MMA News. “He’s long, he’s big, he has a great jab; just like Calvin. So yeah, him and his brother, I flew them out this week, and we’ve just been working. He’s trying to emulate Calvin’s style.”

Back in June 2020, Emmett and current #14-ranked 145lber Burgos put on a Fight of the Year contender. After emerging victorious on the scorecards following a three-round war, the 37-year-old was left on the sidelines for over a year having torn his ACL.

Now, having returned to the Octagon and the win column, Emmett will next be looking to cement his place in the title conversation with an impressive performance against Kattar on June 18.

