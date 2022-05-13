Enkamp Secures Comeback Win With Rare Buggy Choke At Bellator 281

Welterweight Oliver Enkamp thrilled the London audience at Bellator 281 on Friday with a remarkable come-from-behind submission.

After a successful Paris card, Bellator MMA returned to England’s capital on Friday, May 13 for another exciting card. After five fights, the crowd inside the OVO Arena Wembley were still awaiting their first finish, but when it came, it came in some style.

In the sixth fight of the night, former UFC fighter Enkamp shared the cage with six-fight Bellator veteran Mark Lemminger. Despite a fast start from the Swede, the American quickly took over and had a firm grasp on the fight heading into the final round, with the second potentially even being worthy of a 10-8 score for Lemminger.

But less than 30 seconds into the third frame, Enkamp, who went 0-2 in the UFC courtesy of losses to Nordine Taleb and Danny Roberts, flipped the script.

After appearing fatigued, Enkamp had a spinning kick caught, with Lemminger sending him to the ground. From there, the Stockholm native adjusted position and locked in a unique buggy choke out of nowhere, securing the tap and a crazy comeback triumph.

It’s safe to say we have a Submission of the Year candidate…

Check out the wild finish below:

With the victory, Enkamp, who boasts a 2014 win over UFC fighter Guram Kutateladze, extended his professional record to 11-3, and his Bellator slate to 4-1. Lemminger, meanwhile, was sent home with his very first submission loss. He’s now 12-5 as a pro, with a negative 2-4 record under the Bellator banner.

