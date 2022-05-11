Eryk Anders Eats Head Kick In New ‘Cobra Kai’ Trailer (Video)

Eryk Anders seems to have branched off into the acting world.

The UFC light heavyweight is featured in the preview for the upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s hit show “Cobra Kai.” It seems to be a pretty significant role, as he’ll cross paths with the show’s main character, William Zabka’s portrayal of Johnny Lawrence.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, Anders eats a head kick from Lawrence at an MMA event. You can check it out here below:

UFC fighter @erykanders got headkicked by Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai Season 5 😂 pic.twitter.com/OTDcF4n61k — Chris De Santiago (@ChrisD_MMA) May 9, 2022

Anders then took to Instagram to follow up on the trailer with a comment, “But is that the end of the fight?”

This is quite the move for Anders, as ‘Cobra Kai’ is one of Netflix’s biggest shows. As it pertains to the Octagon, Anders is 1-1 in his last two fights since jumping up to light heavyweight. The 35-year-old has been competing in the UFC since 2017.

Anders is quite the athletic specimen, as a former starting linebacker for The University of Alabama. It certainly shows in his fighting style, as he’s a very exciting fighter for fans to watch. Currently, his next Octagon appearance is slated for May 21.

He’ll step into the Octagon against Park Jun-yong at UFC on ESPN+ 64 from the UFC Apex in Nevada.

What do you think about Eryk Anders appearing in “Cobra Kai?” Will you be tuning in? Sound off in the comments!