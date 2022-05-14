Esparza: I Was In Disbelief At How Namajunas Rematch Was Going

Carla Esparza couldn’t believe the way her fight with Rose Namajumas went.

There is a new champion in town and her name is Carla Esparza. Esparza, although newly crowned, isn’t exactly new to the champ game. She was the first-ever UFC strawweight champion when she defeated Rose Namajunas for the first time on The Ultimate Fighter Finale.

Now eight years later, she has done it again but was a bit surprised at how the rematch went.

“As far as the fight goes, like, when I was in the fight, I was like, ‘Is this really happening?’ After each round I was almost like, in a lot of disbelief,” she explained to MMA Fighting. “But as far as after the fight goes, just to hear how bummed she was.

“I’ve been there. You know, you can’t get to this level in the sport and not have felt those tough losses and gotten crap from fans. I definitely feel her pain, especially having been in there. I wanted us to have a great fight. I was like, ‘Man, I hope we get Fight of the Night,’ and it was by far the opposite.”

The fight was ruled a split decision with Esparza on top after five rounds. In the wake of the event, there has been criticism coming from fans.

The fight has widely been called boring and in fact, UFC President Dana White was even caught watching another fight on a monitor during the fight.

It is unclear if there will be a trilogy fight between these two, as White has mentioned there may not be interest in it. In any case, Esparza has turned her attention to her next possible opponent: Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

What did you think of Namajanuas vs. Esparza 2?