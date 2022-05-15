Watch: Evan Holyfield, Son Of Evander Holyfield, Gets KO’d In First Loss

Evan Holyfield’s Triller debut ended violently as he took an overhand right from Jurmain McDonald that sent him faceplanting to the canvas.

Evan, the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, won his first nine professional boxing fights, including a first-round knockout in his professional debut over Nick Winstead. After earning a unanimous decision win over Chris Rollins back in January, he earned a shot in Triller on a card headlined by Sergey Kovalev.

Following a back-and-forth first round, Holyfield got caught with a big right hand that stopped the action.

Holyfield was a massive favorite entering the fight, with some oddsmakers tabbing him as high as a -7500 betting favorite. Holyfield has picked up wins over Dylan Carlson, Donnis Reed, and Charles Stanford in his young boxing career.

McDonald picked up a second-straight victory after earning a unanimous decision win over Richard Smith at Ballroom Boxing 11 in February.

Holyfield is considered to be a top boxing prospect and he’ll look to learn from his first career loss and turn it into a potentially successful run in the ring.

What is your reaction to Evan Holyfield’s KO loss?