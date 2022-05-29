Evans Believes MMA Gloves Give Ngannou Edge In Fury Boxing Fight

Rashad Evans believes a boxing fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury featuring MMA gloves gives “The Predator” the advantage.

Recently, the UFC Hall Of Famer was interviewed on “The Hannibal TV” podcast and asked for his thoughts on the potential matchup. Evans started off by saying he believes the fight will eventually come to fruition, as there’s too much money to be made for all parties for it not to.

In regards to the fight itself, if the men are using MMA gloves, Evans explained why he believes this gives Ngannou the competitive edge.

“I think he’s going to do the Tyson Fury thing,” Evans said. “There’s probably way too much money on the table for them. Yeah, I just don’t see that you would be able to pass that up.

“And do I think he has a chance with MMA gloves on? Yes, 100 percent. And that’s what makes the fight appealing. If it was with boxing gloves you’d be like, ‘Oh man, Tyson is going to destroy him,’ But with MMA gloves it kind of changes things up a little bit.

“It kind of gives Francis the advantage more than anything. I mean, listen, “The Gypsy King” he’s a gypsy, right?

“Bare knuckle boxing champion, so, they have a legacy that bare-knuckle boxing, and I’m sure they have all kinds of bare-knuckle boxing gypsy secrets, which is kind of, you know, small gloves secrets.

“But, Francis is something else. He’s not, he’s not normal. He’s just not normal.”

Both Ngannou and Fury have expressed interest in fighting each other for some time now. However, UFC President Dana White has seemed reluctant to permit his fighters to participate in crossover boxing bouts since the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather crossover in 2017.

Ngannou currently reigns as the UFC heavyweight champion, while Fury recently retired from boxing undefeated and as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

Now, Fury is interested in booking big money exhibition fights, with a bout against the UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou at the top of that list.

What do you make of Rashad Evans suggesting MMA gloves giving Ngannou the advantage over Fury in a potential boxing fight? Let us know in the comments!