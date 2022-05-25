Fabricio Werdum Says He’s Shifting 100% Of His Attention To Boxing

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum isn’t ruling out a future return to MMA but is lending his full attention to a move to boxing.

Werdum last competed in the PFL last year, but his league debut ended up being overturned to a no-contest after a possible tap from Renan Ferreira that went unnoticed. He withdrew from his second scheduled fight against Brandon Sayles after failing to get medical clearance.

After recently alluding to a return to the PFL and postponing his previously alluded retirement, Werdum is now open to a move to the ring. During a recent virtual press conference with Brazilian reporters, he was asked whether or not he was retired from MMA and what his next career venture is.

“I don’t like the word ‘retired’ or ‘stopped fighting,’” Werdum said. “For us, fighters, it’s very hard to stop doing what you love. I’ll completely change my focus.

“When I set out to become jiu-jitsu champion, I did it – in the UFC, I also did it,” Werdum continued. “I don’t have that title in boxing, and I want to dedicate 100 percent to boxing because I want that title. I was champion in everything, except boxing. I never competed in boxing, and I want to add another belt on the wall.

“I didn’t stop fighting [MMA] – I just changed my focus completely. I will focus 100 percent on boxing, but I won’t stop fighting MMA to focus on boxing.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Werdum is considered by many to be one of the most accomplished heavyweights in the history of MMA. He has earned wins over the likes of Cain Velasquez, Fedor Emelianenko, and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira during his illustrious career.

Werdum is looking to become the latest former UFC standout to make the successful move to the boxing ring. Former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort have earned recent wins since making the full-time move to boxing.

At 44 years old, Werdum is looking for a new challenge in his combat sports career and seems set on making his boxing debut later this year.

How do you think Fabricio Werdum will do in boxing?