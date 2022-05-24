Fans Mock Paige VanZant For Allegedly Botching New Tattoo

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant might’ve made a mistake by not only getting a new tattoo but showing it off on social media.

VanZant is getting ready to make her professional wrestling debut for All Elite Wrestling later this year. She’s also under contract with Bare Knuckle FC and is expected to return at a later date.

While VanZant has struggled with three straight losses during her time in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing, she remains a popular presence on social media.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared footage of a new tattoo with the words “heart of a warrior, soul of a lion”.

“Heart of a Warrior, Soul of a Lion,” VanZant posted. “No one can ever deny how much heart I have in my fights. At times I’ll drop everything I have ever learned and fight with nothing but pride, which doesn’t always lead to the best outcome. This is a reminder to myself, I already have the heart and soul all I need to do is take care of the rest.”

But VanZant’s tattoo didn’t get rave reviews from her 3.2 million following on Instagram. One fan pointed out an error in the phrase and that she allegedly screwed up the wording of it.

“Isn’t it heart of Lion and soul of warrior?” one fan commented.

Another follower of VanZant wrote a harsher review of her new ink.

“That’s the dumbest tattoo ever!” one follower commented. “He should be ashamed for putting that on you.”

VanZant has yet to reply to any of the hostile comments on the Instagram post.

While it’s debatable whether or not VanZant’s tattoo is appealing, it has caused strong reactions from some of her followers.

What are your thoughts on Paige VanZant’s mocked tattoo?