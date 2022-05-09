Ferguson Responds To McGregor’s Mocking, “There’s My B**ch”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson isn’t amused by Conor McGregor mocking him for his UFC 274 loss to Michael Chandler.

Ferguson made his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 274, losing to Chandler via second-round head kick knockout. It was his fourth-straight loss in the UFC after suffering defeats to the likes of Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, and Charles Oliveira.

Ferguson has tabbed McGregor as “McNuggets” for years, and McGregor recently used Ferguson’s latest loss to throw his mockery back at him.

In a reply, Ferguson hit back at the former UFC double champion.

Ahhh There’s my bitch. Next time tag me pussy. Comin’ after you & ur crew. McNugget stays with you fake, can’t take what not your ya anymore thief. Still got no sauce & no balls McNuggets. I’ll see you & your crew soon comin after your gold leprechaun-Champ aka El Savvy -CSO- 🖕 pic.twitter.com/c1rcgFQ81U — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

“Ahhh There’s my bitch,” Ferguson responded. “Next time tag me pussy. Comin’ after you & ur crew. McNugget stays with you fake, can’t take what not your ya anymore thief. Still got no sauce & no balls McNuggets. I’ll see you & your crew soon comin after your gold leprechaun.”

In the leadup to UFC 274, Ferguson aired a series of frustrations he’s had with UFC president Dana White and the promotion in recent years. This prompted the Irishman to analyze the issues and downplay Ferguson’s grievances.

Ferguson and McGregor have been linked to a potential fight for years, but negotiations have never materialized. McGregor is anticipating a return to the Octagon later this year, most likely at welterweight based on his most recent updates.

