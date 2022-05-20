Ferguson Warns Fighters Hoping To Use Him As A Stepping Stone

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has sent a warning to up-and-coming fighters who are hoping to use his name as a stepping stone.

At the Arizona-held UFC 274 pay-per-view earlier this month, Ferguson’s losing skid was extended in perhaps the most devastating way imaginable. Having lost consecutively to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush, “El Cucuy” had hoped to bounce back to contention against 2021 title challenger Michael Chandler.

Despite an impressive opening round, which even saw Ferguson record a knockdown, the former interim titleholder quickly found himself unconscious on the ground with a victorious Chandler doing flips.

How did we get there? A brutal Anderson Silva-esque front kick to the face.

But while the vicious fashion of the defeat has left many pondering Ferguson’s future inside the Octagon, with some even calling for his retirement, the man himself has claimed that he’s far from done.

And if his UFC peers see differently, he’s promised to give them a stark and “dangerous” reminder.

Ferguson: I’m A Dangerous Stone To Step On

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Ferguson looked back on his latest setback and assessed what his future on MMA’s biggest stage looks like.

After reiterating his desire to return to contention in the UFC, Ferguson acknowledged that some fighters will be looking at his declining form, hoping to capitalize and use him as a stepping stone. According to “El Cucuy,” anyone following that belief is sorely mistaken.

“I would like to see myself back in the picture,” said Ferguson. “Obviously, I wanna fight this year. My dad asked me, ‘Who’s next?’ Obviously, there’s gonna be a lot of people who are gonna want to step up, and look at me like a stepping block, but that’s a dangerous block to be stepping on. When I have all my attention towards something, I have my full hunger — you saw it in the first round (versus Chandler).

“If I hadn’t sparred for about three to five years, imagine what I can do if I do spar, if I still add those new tools to my toolbox,” added Ferguson. “That’s a dangerous individual, and I don’t think I’m gonna be too easy for anybody to be able to finish, one, or two, be able to win (against) anymore.”

Since his fourth straight defeat, Ferguson has been extremely active on social media and is seemingly more motivated than ever to rebound in the cage. We’ll see if he can bounce back when he returns to action, potentially later this year.

“It’s only when we can be at our lowest points to understand what true growth means”- Champ 🎶🕶🎶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 #writethatdown — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

Who do you think Tony Ferguson should face next?