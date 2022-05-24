Watch: Amateur MMA Fight Ends In Seconds With Head Kick KO

Highlight-reel finishes are one of the most exciting parts of combat sports, but it’s not every day you see one in an amateur MMA fight.

Competing in an amateur catch weight bout at 110lbs, Julieta Marquez only needed a few seconds to stop Brenda Oliva with a brutal head kick at Samurai House 4 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Tremendo KO de Julieta Martinez! No es la primera vez que la vemos hacer esto, una piba con mucho futuro https://t.co/pT9zLPbS7G — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) May 22, 2022

Neither woman appeared interested in touching gloves to start off. Marquez opened with a push kick and the women exchanged a brief flurry of punches before Marquez sent Oliva to the canvas.

Marquez now improves her amateur MMA record to 3-1 and rebounds from a submission loss in her last bout. This was her second stoppage victory after she also finished her amateur debut in just twenty seconds. All four of her amateur fights have taken place in her native Argentina.

Samurai Fight House 4 featured an undercard of local amateur talent followed by a seven-fight main card of pro fights. The Argentina-based promotion has been organizing events since late 2021.

