Fighters React To Andre Petroski’s Quick Submission Of Nick Maximov

Former The Ultimate Fighter 28 participant Andre Petroski remains undefeated in the UFC Octagon after submitting Nick Maximov to kick off UFC Vegas 54.

It didn’t take long for Petroski and Maximov to engage in a scramble in the card’s first fight. After Maximov was able to transition out of a guillotine, Petroski reversed position and sunk in a nasty anaconda choke for the first-round victory.

Check out Petroski’s submission below.

Petroski submits Maximov with the anaconda choke to start #UFCVegas54 😳 pic.twitter.com/pQS6nFMGaW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 14, 2022

Petroski has now won three straight in the UFC since earning a shot in the Octagon following his time on TUF 28. Since getting signed to the UFC roster, he most recently earned wins over Micheal Gillmore and Yaozong Hu.

Maximov came into the Petroski fight off of an 11-takedown performance against Punahele Soriano back in February.

UFC Twitter had a lot to say about Petroski’s performance.

Everyone talking shit on Andre this week eat those words #UFCVegas54 — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) May 14, 2022

Wow great finish by Petroski #UFCVegas54 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 14, 2022

Damn that’s one way to start the card 🔥🔥 #UFCVegas54 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) May 14, 2022

Wow didn’t see that coming — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 14, 2022

Let’s go !! First fight of the day — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) May 14, 2022

Before his run on TUF 28, Petroski enjoyed a five-win stint in Art of War Cage Fighting. He also headlined LFA 93 against Aaron Jeffery, losing via second-round TKO.

But Petroski has rebounded in a big way since his first professional loss. He’ll look to stay on the winning track in his expected return later this year.

What is your reaction to Andre Petroski’s win over Nick Maximov?