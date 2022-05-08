Fighters React To Esparza’s Lackluster Win Over Namajunas At UFC 274

Carla Esparza regained her women’s strawweight title in what was an absolute fizzer against Rose Namajunas at UFC 274 this evening.

Both fighters, who were regularly booed throughout the encounter, now hold the dubious honor of having participated in perhaps the most boring fight in UFC history. Esparza edged out a split decision victory in the end, however it could have gone either way given the inactivity of both fighters.

The biggest and perhaps only highlight of the fight came in round four, when Esparza almost took Namajunas’ back. The 34-year-old also landed a few ineffectual takedowns throughout the fight, which ultimately swayed the judges to hand her the victory. It was the sixth successive win for Esparza, who now holds the strawweight belt that she lost to Joanna Jędrzejczyk in 2014.

You can catch some of the footage from the co-main event below.

To the judges we go – drop your scorecards 👇 #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/m8wtTqkjri — UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Esparza’s victory over Namajunas at UFC 274.

I feel like im watching a capoeira match. Jesus this is the worst fight ever! #UFC274 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 8, 2022

I don’t wanna hear no one talking shit about my fight! #GiveMeYourTears 🥲🤣 #UFC274 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022

I feel like Pat Berry cornered that fight like a spouse, and not her coach. Maybe that’s where you allow Trevor to take over. #UFC274 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 8, 2022

I think Keith Peterson has landed more significant strikes in this fight so far… #UFC274 @ufc — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) May 8, 2022

Maybe a little pride style encouragement… FIGHT! 👉🏼 — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 8, 2022

Well at least Joanna is coming back — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 8, 2022

Gtfoh — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 8, 2022

