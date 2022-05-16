Sunday, May 15, 2022
Watch: Former NFL Running Back Frank Gore Earns KO In Pro Boxing Debut

By Drew Beaupre
Former NFL running back Frank Gore made his professional boxing debut over the weekend and walked away with the KO victory.

The 39-year old Gore celebrated his birthday by landing a right hand in the fourth round that sent opponent Yaya Olorunsola falling face first to the canvas at Gamebred Boxing 1 in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The former NFL standout previously appeared in an exhibition boxing match against former NBA All-Star Deron Williams, losing a four-round split-decision. That bout was contested as part of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 fight card last December.

Gore’s opponent Yaya Olorunsola was also making his pro boxing debut in this matchup. The 28-year old Olorunsola previously competed in a bare knuckle MMA bout at Gamebred Fighting Championship 1 in June 2021, losing the fight by first-round knockout.

Frank Gore played sixteen seasons in the NFL for five different teams. Best-known for his career with the San Francisco 49ers, Gore was selected for the NFL’s Pro Bowl five times and retired with the third-most rushing yards in NFL history.

What’s your reaction to Frank Gore picking up his first win as a professional boxer?

