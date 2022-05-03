Gaethje Gives Oliveira Free Advice On How To Fight Him In Standup

Justin Gaethje is giving Charles Oliveira free advice on how to beat him in the standup game this weekend.

Gaethje will challenge Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 273 on pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend, Saturday May 7, 2022, from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. “The Highlight” spoke to Yahoo! Sports ahead of the bout, and during the interview, gave Oliveira insight into how to best him standing up.

Referring to his last fight with Michael Chandler, Gaethje noted that, had Chandler stuck to the leg kick, it may have ultimately lost him the fight. He suggests Oliveira adopts a similar gameplan.

“If [Chandler] would’ve stayed on the leg kick, then it would’ve been maybe a different fight. If Charles wants to kick me in the leg, that’s probably his best option on the feet.”

This will be Gaethje’s second shot at a UFC title in his last three fights. He previously earned a shot at the title in October of 2020 against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Gaethje came up short via submission, snapping his four-fight win streak.

Oliveira captured the vacant 155-pound title by besting Michael Chandler in May of 2021. The Brazilian succesfully retained his title over Dustin Poirier this past December via submission. Now, he looks to make his second title defense against Gaethje, and increase his current win streak to 11 fights.

