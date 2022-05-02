Gaethje: Charles Oliveira Said The Biggest BS I Ever Heard

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has responded to champion Charles Oliveira’s recent comments with a similar claim of his own.

This weekend, Gaethje will look to secure undisputed champion status at the second time of asking. Having won interim gold at UFC 249 in May 2020, “The Highlight” failed to secure the top spot in the division when he faced Khabib Nurmagomedov five months later.

Now, having rebounded with a victory in a Fight of the Year war with Michael Chandler, Gaethje is set to challenge for the title once again, this time against Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 274 on May 7.

Ahead of their collision inside Arizona’s Footprint Center, “Do Bronx” accused his next challenger of “coming up with a lot of bullshit” in order to win the pre-fight mind games.

In response, Gaethje has turned on his own BS radar, and says it’s taken him straight to the doorstep of the champion.

Gaethje Flips The Script On Oliveira’s ‘BS’ Claim

During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole, Gaethje addressed Oliveira’s recent comments. While he welcomed the Brazilian’s pre-fight confidence, the #1-ranked lightweight did offer a different point of view when it comes to BS accusations.

“The Highlight” suggested that the “biggest bullshit” actually came out of the mouth of Oliveira while he was discussing his stoppage victory over Chandler at UFC 262 last May.

“Yeah, I love it (Oliveira’s confidence)…just by his interviews, I mean, him saying that he knocked out Chandler with his left hand—and he doesn’t even use his left hand,” noted Gaethje. “I mean, that’s—he was saying that I was saying bullshit. And then, he came out and said that. I was like, ‘That’s the biggest bullshit I ever heard.’

“I mean, people like us can knock people out with anything. And the biggest factor, which he’s not gonna ever understand, is the only reason that shot was so effective is because Chandler beat his ass for one round and then, for some reason, thought he was not in danger anymore,” suggested Gaethje.

Having appeared to suggest that Oliveira’s title victory was more down to Chandler’s own complacency rather than the champ’s ability, it stands to reason that Gaethje’s latest comments could be something brought up during fight week.

That, coupled with previous remarks that “The Highlight” made about a perceived ‘quit’ present in Oliveira, seems to suggest that fans could be set for a relatively heated build-up ahead of the May 7 PPV.

Who are you backing in the UFC 274 main event, Justin Gaethje or Charles Oliveira?