Gaethje: UFC 274 Is The Best Chance For Me To Inspire The World

Everything could change for Justin Gaethje with a win at UFC 274.

UFC 274 goes down tonight and the main event will be between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Charles Oliveira will be pitted up against a tough Justin Gaethje, who has been on a long journey to this moment and he feels that a win will put him in a unique position.

Gaethje will be fighting in the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Arizona is Gaethje’s childhood home state and getting the win in front of a home crowd is something he holds special. He spoke about this and what it would mean to him in an interview with Megan Olivi for ESPN.

“What this would mean, I really can’t put it—the reach that I have, the platform that the UFC has given us, I have the opportunity every time I step in there, if I put this dude’s lights out and the satellites in orbit got a picture, there’s a bright light, and in an instant, across this Earth—I can reach across this Earth at once, and that’s my plan,” he said. “I want to inspire the world one fight at a time. But this one, this is the best opportunity to do that.”

Gaethje began fighting professionally in 2011. He spent a portion of his career in the World Series of Fighting. While with the WSOF he won the lightweight belt and defended it multiple times. When he signed with the UFC back in 2017 he seemed destined for the belt and did in fact win an interim.

However, his first shot at the undisputed title resulted in a loss. Now he is poised to try again and this time is hoping for the opposite result.

Oliveira knows what it is like to be on the long road to a title. He fought for many years in the UFC without a title shot.

Unfortunately for Oliveira, he will not exit The Footprint Center as the lightweight champion regardless of tonight’s outcome due to missing weight. Oliveira will be stripped of the title once the main event begins, and only Gaethje will be eligible to win the lightweight strap with a victory.

