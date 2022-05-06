Gamrot vs. Tsarukyan Reportedly Agreed For UFC Fight Night on June 25

Mateusz Gamrot and Arman Tsarukyan have verbally agreed to meet in the Octagon.

MMA Junkie were the first to report the matchup after being tipped off by two people close to the situation who wished to remain anonymous. The lightweight bout will take place June 25 on what is expected to be a Fight Night card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Both fighters will enter the bout on the back of an impressive run of form. The #12 ranked Gamrot is riding a three-fight win streak which included victories over Jeremy Stephens and Carlos Diego Ferreira. A former two-division KSW champ with 21 career fights, Gamrot’s only loss came on his UFC debut against Guram Kutateladze in 2020.

Mateusz Gamrot earns a TKO victory over Carlos Diego Ferreira in December 2021. PHOTO: ZUFFO

At just 25 years old, the #11 ranked Tsarukyan is one of the lightweight division’s most promising young prospects. The Armenian-Russian has won six in succession since losing to Islam Makhachev on his UFC debut in 2019. His most recent victories against Christos Giagos and Joel Alvarez earned Tsarukyan back-to-back Performance of the Night awards.

With the addition of this fight, the UFC’s June 25 card now includes:

Amir Albazi vs. Tim Elliott



Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey



Alan Baudot vs. Josh Parisian



Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira



Tyson Nam vs. Tagir Ulanbekov



Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov



Sergey Morozov vs. Raulian Paiva



Christos Giagos vs. Thiago Moises



Mateusz Gamrot vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Who do you think will have their hand raised on June 25, Mateusz Gamrot or Arman Tsarukyan?