Giga Chikadze Calls Out Korean Zombie For His Next UFC Fight

UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze wants a shot at ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung for his next appearance in the Octagon.

Chikadze is coming off of his first UFC loss against Calvin Kattar in January via a unanimous decision. He and Kattar earned ‘Fight of the Night’ honors and an extra $50k each.

Before the loss to Kattar, Chikadze had been on a roll in the UFC featherweight division. Following a debut win over Brandon Davis in Sept. 2019, he went on a seven-fight winning streak which included finishes over Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza.

Now, Chikadze wants to get back into the featherweight title picture, and he has his eyes on the latest title challenger Jung. Earlier this year at UFC 273, Jung suffered a lopsided defeat to Alexander Volkanovski in his second career UFC title shot.

In a recent tweet, Chikadze pitched a fight with Jung.

“Let’s do this [Korean Zombie],” Chikadze tweeted Wednesday.

Before the loss to Volkanovski, Jung earned the title shot by defeating Dan Ige last June. He earned the fight against Volkanovski after former champion Max Holloway pulled out of his originally-scheduled fight due to an injury.

Jung seemed non-committal on his fighting future just hours after UFC 273. But now he has a chance to earn another big-name win if the Chikadze fight comes to fruition.

Volkanovski will face Holloway later this year in a rescheduled trilogy bout. If Chikadze vs. Zombie takes place, the winner could potentially earn a No. 1 contender fight at the very least.

Do you want to see Giga Chikadze vs. The Korean Zombie next?