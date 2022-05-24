Gilbert Burns, Ali Abdelaziz Bet On Oliveira vs. Makhachev Winner

Gilbert Burns and Ali Abdelaziz seem to have put on a friendly wager for a potential Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev bout.

Abdelaziz took to Twitter to note he heard a recent interview in which Burns said he believes that Oliveira would beat his client, Makhachev, in a potential meeting inside the Octagon. Abdelaziz said he knows Burns doesn’t believe that, as he’d beat fellow top-ranked 155-pounder Beniel Dariush too.

Hey @GilbertDurinho I just heard your interview about Olivera can beat Islam, I know you don’t believe that, and Beneil will beat Olivier too. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 21, 2022

This prompted a response from Burns, suggesting Abdelaziz put his money where his mouth is and wager on the potential fight.

Put your money where your mouth is 😉I got Charles against both! How much? @AliAbdelaziz00 https://t.co/OxbLZdTYs4 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 21, 2022

A simple reply of “Done” then followed from Abdelaziz, however, no exact amount was agreed upon.

Done ✅ — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 21, 2022

The lightweight division is certainly in an interesting spot at the moment. Charles Oliveira was forced to vacate the title after missing weight at UFC 274. Now, he’s slated to fight an opponent yet to be determined for the vacant strap.

That opponent is expected to be Makhachev. However, the UFC had previously planned on booking Makhachev against Dariush to determine the No. 1 contender for the title. It remains to be seen what the UFC will officially do next.

Despite the uncertainty, what cannot be denied is the dominance of both Oliveira and Makhachev throughout their current respective runs in the division. Oliveira has been making light work of his opponents with his submission game as of late.

The Brazilian finds himself on an 11-fight win streak at the moment. As for Makhachev, he has only ever lost one fight in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He’s on a 10-fight win streak since his first loss in 2015.

Currently, the time couldn’t be more perfect for both men to be competing against each other. It will be interesting to see if the UFC decides to pull the trigger on that fight next.

What do you think of Gilbert Burns and Ali Abdelaziz betting on the potential Oliveira vs. Makhachev bout? Let us know in the comments!