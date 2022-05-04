Gilbert Burns & Jorge Masvidal Express Mutual Interest In Fighting

Top-10 welterweights Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal are attempting to play matchmakers on social media by putting together a bout against one another.

Gilbert Burns has frequently called out opponents on social media, especially since his last victory at UFC 264 over Stephen Thompson. Burns would ultimately end up facing Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 in a losing effort, and now he’s right back on the call-out trail.

In a Wednesday call-out, Burns appeared to subscribe to the old expression, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” or, in the case of Twitter, 280 characters.

Burns posted a photo of himself and Masvidal beside a grand sum of four pairs of eye emojis.

Burns’ wordless message was received loud and clear judging by the swift response from “Gamebred.”

Sounds good to me. Let’s see https://t.co/i0uvAUtjsm — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 4, 2022

“Sounds good to me. Let’s see,” Masvidal wrote.

Neither man is booked at the moment. Masvidal most recently lost to Colby Covington at UFC 272, one month prior to Burns’ loss to Chimaev. Masvidal has since been hassled with legal charges stemming from an alleged attack on Covington outside of a Miami restaurant.

At the moment, Burns is ranked #4, so there is plenty of incentive for the #8-ranked Masvidal to pounce on this callout.

There are currently no reports on if Masvidal’s legal issues will prevent the UFC from booking him in a fight. Just in case, “Gamebred” is taking the initiative in booking himself.

Would you be interested in watching a fight between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal?