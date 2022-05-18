Glover Teixeira Disses Corey Anderson: I Stayed In The UFC, He Got Released

Glover Teixeira fired back at Bellator light heavyweight Corey Anderson for his recent comments.

Last month, Anderson commented on Teixeira winning the UFC light heavyweight title. Anderson referred back to his decision win over Teixeira in 2018, saying he feels like the best 205-pounder in the world since he already holds a win over the UFC title holder.

He also added that the victory was probably the easiest fight he’s ever had. This didn’t sit well with Teixeira, who offered his response during an interview with Trocação Franca.

“If we have to fight again one day, of course I’m going to win, man. I’m way better now,” Glover Teixeira said. “I stayed in the organization and he was released, you know?

“He lost after that. He got knocked out by Blachowicz. He got knocked out by the man I took the belt from.

“He’s lucky he defeated me and can say it, but, man, that doesn’t bother me. I would rather watch birds sing. I won’t stress out over that, because that fight … everything is different today.

“That was four years ago, 2018. I’m the champion of the world now. Where was I ranked back then? He lost, had his lows here [in the UFC] and went to Bellator, but he’s doing fine now.”

Teixeira hasn’t lost since his defeat to Anderson in 2018. The Brazilian bounced back with a six-fight win streak, most of them coming by way of submission. His latest outing earned him the UFC light heavyweight title when he submitted Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 this past October.

As for Anderson, he was released from the UFC in 2020 upon request. Anderson was 5-1 since his win over Teixeira, which included three knockout finishes under the Bellator banner. However, his recent outing against Vadim Nemkov for the Bellator light heavyweight title resulted in a No Contest due to a clash of heads.

Nemkov suffered a bad cut that rendered him unable to continue. Therefore, Anderson’s quest for gold will have to continue just a bit further.

What do you make of Teixeira’s response to Anderson? And who do you think is truly the best light heavyweight in the world? Sound off in the comments!