Glover Teixeira Brands Decision To Strip Oliveira Of Title As A “Disgrace”

Glover Teixeira believes the UFC‘s decision to strip fellow countryman Charles Oliveira of the UFC lightweight title was a ‘disgrace.”

Oliveira was scheduled to defend his then-UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 earlier this month. However, Oliveira tipped the scales overweight, and was stripped of the lightweight title.

He would still go on to compete but was not eligible to win the title if he emerged victorious. Oliveira did, in fact, come out with the victory, again securing one of his signature submission finishes. Now, he’s guaranteed a fight for the vacant belt in his next Octagon appearance.

Teixeira was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour,” and asked for his thoughts on the situation.

The UFC light heavyweight champion explained that, given how slight of a miss it was, and the scale controversy surrounding the event, the UFC overreacted with stripping Oliveira.

“Man, he’s still the champion for me, for everybody, (and) in his mind. It was a disgrace. It was ridiculous.

“If it was a couple pounds, I would say it’s unprofessional on his part, but he was a half-pound, and everybody knows about the scale problem. Yeah man, he’s the champion, he’s still the champion.”

As for who will be Oliveira’s next opponent, that remains to be seen. However, he has no shortage of challengers in the stacked 155-pound division. Two names in particular stand out.

The first being Islam Makhachev, the No. 4-ranked lightweight in the UFC that is currently on a 10-fight win streak. Makhachev has been calling for his shot against Oliveira for some time now, and he just might get it.

Of course, there’s also the streaking Beneil Dariush, who is the No. 6-ranked lightweight in the UFC, currently on a seven-fight win streak. It will be interesting to see how the UFC books the title picture next.

