Glover Teixeira Plots ‘Perfect Plan’ For End Of UFC Career

UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira has a plan in mind in terms of when and how he’ll walk away from MMA and retire.

Teixeira is slated to face Jiří Procházka for his first light heavyweight title defense at UFC 275 next month. He earned the title over Jan Blachowicz in a big upset at UFC 267.

Teixeira, at 42 years old, is likely on his last legs when it comes to his MMA career. But before he calls it quits, he has a few things he wants to accomplish, including a win over Procházka in just a few weeks.

During a recent interview on the Mundo da Luta podcast, Teixeira explained what an ideal end to his career would look like for him.

“The perfect plan would be winning this fight, which I have full focus on,” Teixeira said. “And fighting one last time in November, in New York, which is close to the city I live for 20 years, and close to my gym. It would be my farewell from fighting. That’s what I’m thinking right now.”

“I’ll be 43 in November. Regardless of being at the top, being the best of the world or not, I wanna stop this year. It will probably be my last year. I don’t wanna make this decision after a fight, but it’s what I’ve been thinking for a while. I don’t wanna retire like [Henry] Cejudo, who keeps asking for a fight all the time. I want to retire and stay cool.

“I think that’s the perfect plan,” Teixeira continued. “The perfect plan is to retire with the belt this year, but we have a lot to do. We have to see if it could be in New York, and I still have to beat a guy that is tough as hell. That’s my idea.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Teixeira made his UFC debut back at UFC 146, earning a first-round submission of Kyle Kingsbury. Before signing with the UFC, he made a name for himself on the Brazilian regional scene competing in promotions such as Shooto Brazil and Bitetti Combat.

If Teixeira defeats Procházka at UFC 275, he seems to already have a decided opponent for his UFC farewell. He recently offered Blachowicz a title rematch following the former champion’s win over Aleksandar Rakic earlier this month.

Teixeira is arguably one of the greatest UFC light heavyweights in the promotion’s history, but he’s looking to leave the Octagon on his terms and with a few more standout performances to add to his résumé.

What are your predictions for how Glover Teixeira’s 2022 will play out?