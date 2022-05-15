Gregor Gillespie Addresses The Speculation About His UFC Status

UFC lightweight Gregor Gillespie has assured his followers that he is still on the UFC roster after news of his removal from the fans’ ranking pool was reported.

News of the removal was first reported by MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter.

Gregor Gillespie has been removed from the UFC fan rankings pool. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 15, 2022

Additionally, according to Twitter user UFC Roster Watch, Gillespie has been removed from the entire UFC roster altogether.

❌ Fighter removed: Gregor Gillespie — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) May 15, 2022

Soon after these reports surfaced, Gregor Gillespie took to Twitter to address them.

I have accepted all and any that were ranked ahead of me (outside of short notice), and conversely I have obviously turned down anyone ranked behind me. — gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) May 15, 2022

I am on a mission to fight the top guys with the lowest number next to their name to get close to the Belt. Fighting guys ranked behind me isn’t the way to do it, but i also understand sitting for a while isn’t either — gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) May 15, 2022

I am patiently waiting for a fight that will get me closer to a title. Since @TonyFergusonXT turned me down 100x last year, and @MikeChandlerMMA didn’t seem interested, and since RDA just turned down a fight against me (WHICH I ACCEPTED), I guess @beneildariush will have to do. — gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) May 15, 2022

PS.. RDA, chandler, offer fucking stands. RDA was cool fighting me on 4 days notice (when i was on the top of a mountain 7 hrs away), but turns me down on a full camp. — gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) May 15, 2022

LONG STORY SHORT: NOT REMOVED FROM UFC, JUST FROM RANKINGS. I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE — gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) May 15, 2022

I am removed from the RANKINGS.. Not from the organization. (Fighters are removed after 12 months of inactivity). I am NOT GOING ANYWHERE! The UFC has always been great to me! 100% class! It is not their fault that I don’t have a fight. They Have offered me plenty of fights — gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) May 15, 2022

Gillespie last fought against Diego Ferreira at a UFC Fight Night event last May. He earned a second-round TKO finish following his first professional loss to Kevin Lee at UFC 244.

Gillespie had issued a friendly callout to former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson for a fight before Ferguson ended up getting booked against Michael Chandler.

Gillespie hasn’t had a fight booked since his win over Ferreira and nothing has been reported in the works. UFC commentator Chael Sonnen alleged earlier this year that Gillespie’s inactivity was his fault due to declining fights.

Gregor Gillespie made his UFC debut back in 2016, earning a unanimous decision win over Glaico Franca. He would go on to earn wins over the likes of Yancy Medeiros and Vinc Pichel before falling to Lee.

Who do you think Gregor Gillespie should fight next?