Gregor Gillespie’s UFC Status In Question Following Recent Reports

UFC lightweight Gregor Gillespie has been reportedly removed from the UFC fan rankings pool following a year without a fight in the works.

News of the move was first reported by MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter.

Gregor Gillespie has been removed from the UFC fan rankings pool. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 15, 2022

Additionally, according to Twitter user UFC Roster Watch, Gillespie has been removed from the entire UFC roster altogether.

❌ Fighter removed: Gregor Gillespie — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) May 15, 2022

Gillespie last fought against Diego Ferreira at a UFC Fight Night event last May. He earned a second-round TKO finish following his first professional loss to Kevin Lee at UFC 244.

Gillespie had issued a friendly callout to former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson for a fight before Ferguson ended up getting booked against Michael Chandler.

Gillespie hasn’t had a fight booked since his win over Ferreira and nothing has been reported in the works. UFC commentator Chael Sonnen alleged earlier this year that Gillespie’s inactivity was his fault due to declining fights.

It’s important to note that removal from the rankings pool doesn’t mean that Gillespie has been released from the UFC entirely. The promotion often removes fighters from the fan rankings pool who take long periods off in between fights. However, roster removals announced by the UFC Roster Watch account tend to usually signal an impending release from the promotion.

Gregor Gillespie made his UFC debut back in 2016, earning a unanimous decision win over Glaico Franca. He would go on to earn wins over the likes of Yancy Medeiros and Vinc Pichel before falling to Lee.

Gillespie hasn’t addressed his reported rankings pool removal publically.

