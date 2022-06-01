Henry Cejudo Fires Back At Cruz, Vera’s PED Accusations

Henry Cejudo has responded to Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera’s recent performance enhancing drug (PED) accusations against him.

Cejudo took to his podcast, “Triple C & Schmo Show,” to respond to the recent comments made by Cruz and Vera. Cruz suggested Cejudo could be using PEDs during a recent interview on The MMA Hour. Vera did the same while being interviewed by Schmo himself.

“Triple C” said he finds the accusations funny, especially since he’s been tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) since he was a teenager.

“It’s funny to me. I don’t even get offended by this. It’s funny to me. … Come on, man! I’ve been tested by USADA [United States Anti-Doping Agency] for the last… since I was a 17-year-old kid.

“I’m almost 20 years in the d*mn business, man. Like, you know what I’m saying? That’s stupid. Dominick ‘Snooze’, this is how Floyd Mayweather sued Manny Pacquiao for defamation of character.

“So you and that ugly a** ‘Chito’ Vera [should] be careful with what you guys say.”

Cejudo also took to Twitter for a follow-up comment on the accusations, saying he finds them flattering.

Cejudo officially retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) in May of 2020 after defeating Cruz to retain his bantamweight championship. He finished Cruz in the second round via knockout. Now, however, Cejudo seems to be contemplating a return to action.

Currently, the division is run by Aljamain Sterling, who unified his title with interim champion Petr Yan earlier this month with a split decision win.

Should Cejudo continue to be tested by USADA successfully in the next few months, a return to the title picture could very well be a possibility.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo being accused of PED use by Cruz and Vera? Sound off in the comments section below!

Quotes via Sportskeeda