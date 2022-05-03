Henry Cejudo Offers To Train Jake Paul For Potential MMA Move

Henry Cejudo is offering to train Jake Paul at Fight Ready for a potential MMA fight.

Paul is currently set to return to boxing on August 13 against an opponent TBD. Yet, he has been linked to fighting in MMA as Bellator and PFL both have expressed interest in it. Along with that, he has a wrestling background and has shown himself training leg kicks so Cejudo wants to train him for a potential move.

.@jakepaul I'd love for you to come out to Phoenix and train with me at Fight Ready. If you'd rather tell me to F off, it's all good. The offers on the table.



.@jakepaul I'd love for you to come out to Phoenix and train with me at Fight Ready. If you'd rather tell me to F off, it's all good. The offers on the table.

NEW EPISODE of The Triple C & Schmo Show:

“With the IQ that I have for MMA…if Jake Paul ever wants to come out to Fight Ready, to come out and train with me, I would take care of him dude. I think he has a better chance in mixed martial arts to become a world champion that he does in boxing,” Cejudo said on Triple C & The Schmo (via BJPENN).

“Jake Paul if you wanna come up and train with Triple C I would be more than willing to help you and show you the skills of the trade,” Cejudo continued. “Now if Jake Paul tells me to F off then it’s all good. This is just coming from my heart man.”

Although Henry Cejudo wants to train Jake Paul in MMA, it still is uncertain the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer will compete in MMA. He has made it clear he is focused on boxing and he makes a ton more money in boxing compared to what he would make in MMA.

Paul has not boxed since last December when he knocked out Tyron Woodley. The fight served as a rematch after Paul edged out a split decision win in August. He also holds a KO win over Ben Askren, Nate Robinson, and a TKO win over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

