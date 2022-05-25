Henry Cejudo: Khabib vs. Oliveira Is Biggest Fight In UFC History

Henry Cejudo believes a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira would be the biggest in UFC history.

Cejudo was recently interviewed by Helen Yee and was asked about Daniel Cormier, a close friend if Nurmagomedov, suggesting the only way for “The Eagle” to be lured out of retirement, would be for Oliveira to defeat his star pupil, Islam Makhachev.

The storyline being, Nurmagomedov returning to avenge Makhachev’s loss. Cejudo was asked for his thoughts on the matter, but noted he doesn’t buy into it, believing Nurmagomeodv is truly done fighting for good.

However, Cejudo did admit the storyline is compelling, and if the fight did happen, it would be the biggest in the history of the sport.

“I don’t think so. Khabib is done,” Cejudo said. “There’s such a contentment with him, I think he is really done. That would be a cool storyline.

“Obviously, I would love for Islam to win, but if he didn’t, that would be cool, man. That would be such a big fight, man. If you really think about it, like, Khabib — that would be the biggest fight in mixed martial arts history.

“Even bigger than Conor and Khabib. Because it’s just the story, man. You know what I’m saying? I would love to see that, but I don’t think so. I think Khabib is done.”

Nurmagomedov walked away from MMA competition with an unblemished record of 29-0. In his absence, Oliveira has dominated the 155-pound division with his submission game.

At one time holding the lightweight title, Oliveira was subsequently stripped due to missing weight, but that didn’t stop him from submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 despite the fact.

Now, it looks like there’s a very strong possibility Oliveira’s next bout could be against Makhachev for the vacant title.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo’s claim that a potential Khabib vs. Oliveira fight would be the biggest in MMA history? Let us know in the comments!