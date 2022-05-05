Holloway Teases Signed Fight, Volkanovski Trilogy Reportedly The Target

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway looks set to return to action soon and to share the Octagon with Alexander Volkanovski for a third time if all goes to plan.

Holloway is yet to make the walk in 2022. After a stellar 2021 saw him pick up two main event wins over Calvin Katter and Yair Rodriguez, “Blessed” entered the year with a title shot in the bag. But while that fight, originally booked for UFC 272, became public in January, Holloway withdrew just days later after aggravating a previous injury.

While the Hawaiian took time to recover on the sidelines, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung stepped in and was thoroughly decimated in the UFC 273 headliner. Given reports that Holloway was open to serving as backup on April 9, many suggested it wouldn’t be long until the former titleholder was ready to go.

It now seems as though that time has come. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Holloway shared a gif of a contract being signed.

Talks Ongoing For Holloway vs. Volkanovski 3

Mere minutes after Holloway’s tease, reports emerged suggesting that talks of a re-arranged trilogy fight between “Blessed” and reigning featherweight king Volkanovski are ongoing.

The pair first met at UFC 245 in December 2019. In a tight five-round affair, then-champion Holloway fell on the wrong side of a decision, meaning a new titleholder was crowned.

Seven months later, they ran it back on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. In an even closer contest, the elite 145-pound duo once again went the full 25-minute distance. While the judges were split this time, two once again had the Australian up after five frames.

Now, after both have recorded a further two victories over top competition, it seems that the stage is set for a unique 0-2 trilogy. Taking to Twitter, ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto confirmed that both parties are interested in making a third meeting come to fruition.

There are talks of Alex Volkanovski, Max Holloway trilogy … sooner rather than later. Still talks for now, but both sides like the fight. A lot. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 5, 2022

“There are talks of Alex Volkanovski, Max Holloway trilogy … sooner rather than later. Still talks for now, but both sides like the fight. A lot,” wrote Okamoto.

Ever since his latest title defense, Volkanovski has expressed his desire to challenge for lightweight gold and achieve two-division glory. Should a third date with Holloway be next, the Aussie’s membership to the champ-champ club will be put on hold.

Nevertheless, Alexander “The Great” has repeatedly shown his willingness to share the Octagon with “Blessed” again, despite already recording a pair of wins over the former champ. Given his desire to fight the best and only the best, the latest reports are no surprise.

How do you think a third fight between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski would play out?