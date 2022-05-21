Holly Holm Reveals What’s Behind Renewed Boxing Ambition

Holly Holm has shed some light on her recently expressed ambitions to return to professional boxing.

Holm has been talking about wanting to return for a boxing fight since the hype behind the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight this past April. Speaking at the UFC Vegas pre-fight press event, Holm explained her desires to return to the squared circle.

“It wouldn’t be going to do it because it’s like, ‘Oh, it makes sense, and you’re gonna make some money, and the internet’s gonna talk about it,’ not like that.

“To be able to show that I can go back and compete at the highest level, and still get a belt. Does that intrigue me? Yes. That kinda sparks some of that passion that hasn’t been there.”

Holm was a professional boxer before joining the UFC, amassing a record of 33-2-3 before walking away from the sport to focus on MMA.

She’d eventually go on to pull off the biggest upset in MMA history at the time, knocking out Ronda Rousey, becoming the first person to defeat her.

Today, Holm is on a two-fight win streak in the UFC women’s bantamweight division. She’s hoping to make it three this weekend, potentially thrusting her back into the title contention conversation.

Tonight, Holm will return to action against Ketlen Vieira in the main event from the UFC Apex.

What do you think about Holly Holm potentially returning to boxing? How would she fare today against competition such as Katie Taylor? Sound off in the comments!