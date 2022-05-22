Holly Holm Expresses Frustration With Judging Following UFC Vegas 55

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm has spoken out following her controversial loss to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 55.

Holm was looking to win a third-straight fight following back-to-back victories over Irene Aldana and Raquel Pennington. A win over Vieira would’ve likely given her a title shot against the winner of the Julianna Peña/Amanda Nunes rematch.

But it wasn’t to be after five rounds of action as she lost a split decision to Vieira in the UFC Vegas 55 headliner. Despite outstriking Vieira in nearly every category, she didn’t end up triumphant on the judges’ scorecards.

During the UFC Vegas 55 post-fight show, Holm explained her issue with MMA judges following the loss.

“It’s just frustrating, because I think a lot of times these judges haven’t been through a training camp and see what you put on the line, and then when it comes short, just because they decide, ‘Well maybe I’ll throw this round here or this round there,’” Holm said. “I don’t agree with them. I’m pretty upset with them.

“I know it’s a hard position to be in, to be the judge, you have to make that decision right there, but I felt like I won.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Holm is the latest victim of controversial judging and decisions over the past few years. Fighters such as Francis Ngannou and Anthony Smith have been critical of judges and the lack of accountability for their scorecards.

When asked about how she felt the fight played out, Holm gave her thoughts on how she would’ve scored the bout.

“I felt like she had round two but at the end of the fight, I truly felt in my heart that I won the fight,” Holm opined. “So I’m disappointed.

“I really don’t give her three rounds. You would have to give her three rounds to win the fight. I don’t really give her three rounds. But I always want perfection on my side so I want to make it so clear that there’s not even a question but I really felt like I won the fight.”

When asked about her thoughts on the judging, Vieira accused Holm of stalling throughout the fight, which in her mind impacted the final scorecards.

Despite the obvious disappointment that comes with defeat, Holm took a forward-thinking approach to the aftermath of her fight with Vieira.

“It’s a loss now,” Holm admitted. “I’ve got to be able to be back, be better and not ever let it be a question.”

After previously hinting at a return to the boxing ring to face Katie Taylor, Holm remains intent on getting at least one more bantamweight title shot before her MMA career concludes.

