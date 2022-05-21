Holly Holm Describes What’s At Stake In Tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 Main Event

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm has explained what will be on the line when she returns to action tonight.

After a 19-month layoff, Holm is finally set to resume her quest for a second title reign in tonight’s UFC Vegas 55 main event, which will see her go toe-to-toe with rising contender Ketlen Vieira.

In her last outing, Holm recorded a second consecutive victory with a win against Irene Aldana on Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island. The result set the former champ on her first win streak since her unblemished 10-0 record was tainted by Miesha Tate in 2016.

Having hit her best form since losing the belt, “The Preacher’s Daughter” is looking to cement her place as number one contender, making her next outing crucial in her pursuit of gold.

Holm: I Need This Win To Progress Forward

During UFC Vegas 55 media day on Wednesday, Holm described what will be on the line when she makes her long-awaited return.

As well as her ever-present desire to have her hand raised and avoid defeat at all costs, the 40-year-old sees her clash with Vieira as key in ensuring that she can make her way back to within touching distance of the bantamweight belt.

“I have to win regardless, because I hate to lose anyway. I just hate to lose, period, no matter what’s on the line,” said Holm. “I wanna win the rounds when I’m in training. If I’m in front of two people, if I’m in front of two million, if I’m in front of the whole world, I wanna win. I hate to lose. So, that’s number one, I wanna get in there and I wanna win Saturday.

“But, also, as far as a career, if you don’t win, your next steps and your next options are never as many as you want, or they’re more limited. You take a step back, not a step forward,” added Holm. “So, yes, in the long run, I need this win so I can keep progressing forward, because I wanna get to the belt.”

While Holm has one eye on the championship picture, inserting her name into it will be no easy task. The #6-ranked Vieira has already stalled the resurgence of one former champion in Tate and will be looking to do the same in her second consecutive main event assignment.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the UFC Vegas 55 main event, Holly Holm or Ketlen Vieira?