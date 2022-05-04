Hooker On Potential Next Opponent: “Who Doesn’t Anyone Wanna Fight?”

While he doesn’t have a particular name in mind, UFC veteran Dan Hooker expects his next fight to come in familiar circumstances.

When he does return to the Octagon, Hooker will be hoping to rebound form the worst run of form in his career to date. Having fallen to defeats against Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Islam Makhachev in the past couple of years, “The Hangman” decided to return to featherweight this year.

His search for the Hooker of old brought the New Zealander to Arnold Allen’s doorstep, with the pair colliding in the co-main event of UFC London in March. Having decided it was a night to throw down, Hooker traded leather with “Almighty” from the start.

Marking his fourth loss in five bouts, Hooker was finished inside the opening round for the second consecutive appearance. Being a fan of the brawler is not an easy ride, and the next loop on it will seemingly see him return to 155 pounds.

But despite his recent form, Hooker isn’t planning massive changes to his approach.

While he’s open to following the kind of technical and strategic gameplan that secured him victory over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266, the New Zealander doesn’t expect to adjust his willingness to fight anyone and everyone.

Losing skid or not, the motto remains ‘bring one, bring them all’.

Being Ducked? Call “The Hangman”

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Hooker discussed his recent woes and his next steps inside the cage.

While he could confirm that there won’t be a sophomore appearances for his second stint at featherweight, Hooker couldn’t provide any potential names for his next lightweight outing.

However, the 32-year-old is expecting a similar sort of scenario that brought him to the doors of the debuting Chandler in January 2021 and rising Dagestani phenom Makhachev on short notice last October.

“It’ll be whoever it’s gonna be. Obviously, I have my inklings, but it’ll be like all those other situations,” said Hooker. “You run back and you look at who I’ve fought, you just look at the division and you ask yourself, ‘Who don’t people wanna fight?’ And that’s who I’ll probably end up fighting. Who’s getting turned down left, right, and center? That’s who I’ll fight next. So you can take a look at the division, ask yourself, ‘Who doesn’t anyone wanna fight?’ That’s the guy.

“That’s why I’m not that fussed about—I can get back in the mix. I can get back in the mix in a heartbeat,” added Hooker. “You can’t count a dog like me out of the game. It’s just not how it works.”

Whoever he shares the cage with next, fans of the entertaining New Zealander will be hoping to see him return to winning ways and make his way back into the mix at 155 pounds.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 25: Dan Hooker punches Nasrat Haqparast during their Lightweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

