Topuria & Evloev Lay Groundwork For Grudge Match After Failed Booking

UFC featherweights Ilia Topuria and Movsar Evloev are at it again on social media and are in talks of a potential grudge match down the line.

Topuria and Evloev are two of the top featherweight prospects in the UFC. They were supposed to fight at UFC 270 earlier this year before Evloev pulled out on short notice.

Evloev is slated to face Dan Ige in a UFC Fight Night co-headliner on June 4th. But, Topuria recently offered him a bout with a victory over Ige.

Make sure you make weight and enter top 10 before I will even pay attention fathead https://t.co/qeP336L3jq — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) May 9, 2022

And if you in a rush you know where to find me — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) May 9, 2022

After getting word of Evloev’s reply, Topuria got the last word in.

In the first fight you didn’t even appear. For your second opportunity,you’re already making excuses.Make sure you win your next fight and then you will fight against me,the number 1.But for everything to happen you must win so get to work kid and make sure you appear to this one https://t.co/5hSiLJNZwO — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) May 10, 2022

Topuria earned a lightweight win over Jai Herbert at UFC London in March. He has competed at featherweight for a majority of his UFC tenure, picking up wins over the likes of Ryan Hall and Damon Jackson.

Topuria had gotten into a heated altercation with Paddy Pimblett in the leadup to UFC London and many expected that would be the next matchup. However, a recently-leaked matchmaking board indicates the UFC may be arranging another opponent for Pimblett.

Evloev is undefeated with 15 straight wins to begin his professional MMA career. He most recently earned decision wins over Hakeem Dawodu and Nik Lentz.

While Evloev is focused on his fight with Ige in a few weeks, a grudge match with Topuria could be on the horizon.

Do you want to see Ilia Topuria vs. Movsar Evloev next?