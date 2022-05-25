Tuesday, May 24, 2022
HomeNewsUFC News

Report: UFC Working On Ilia Topuria Vs. Edson Barboza For TBD Date

By Curtis Calhoun
Edson Barboza, Ilia Topuria
© Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports and Yahoo Sports
Latest MMA News

A UFC featherweight battle between contenders Ilia Topuria and Edson Barboza is in the early planning stages for an event later this year.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani first reported news of the targeted booking.

“UFC is talking about booking Ilia Topuria vs. Edson Barboza next, I’m told. Not finalized yet!” Helwani wrote in a recent post on his Substack.

Topuria had initially expected to face adversary Movsar Evloev next, but the UFC is going in a different direction than what Topuria desires. He most recently defeated Jai Herbert via second-round knockout at UFC London earlier this year.

Topuria has competed at featherweight for most of his MMA career but hasn’t ruled out future bouts at lightweight. He is an undefeated 12-0 in his professional career with recent wins over Ryan Hall and Damon Jackson.

Topuria signed with the UFC following impressive stints in Brave CF and Cage Warriors in 2020.

If the proposed booking comes to fruition, Topuria will face his toughest test against the UFC veteran Barboza. While his featherweight run has come with mixed results, Barboza has competed against some of the top contenders at lightweight and featherweight.

Barboza is looking to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses to Bryce Mitchell and Giga Chikadze. Before that, he earned back-to-back wins at featherweight against Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos.

What are your thoughts on the targeted Ilia Topuria vs. Edson Barboza matchup?

Related Articles
Related Articles

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.