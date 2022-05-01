“I’m Back”: Jake Paul Announces His Targeted Return Date

Mark August 13 in your calendar because Jake Paul will be making his long-awaited return to the boxing ring.

Paul announced the date of his sixth professional fight on Twitter earlier today, delivering a simple message to fans; “I’m back.” The 25-year-old’s opponent and the location of the fight are still to be determined.

Paul was last between the ropes in December, when he knocked out Tyron Woodley in their rematch.

Following that fight, his fourth in 11 months, the 25-year-old decided to take a few months off to recuperate and also to promote perhaps the biggest female boxing match in history, Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, which took place Saturday night. Promoting Serrano, Paul watched ringside as his client lost via split decision—an outcome that cost him $1 million thanks to a bet made with co-promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Search For Paul’s Next Opponent Continues

In the last few months, Paul has been busily campaigning to find an opponent for his next fight, and a number of targets have emerged. The “Problem Child” has called out Michael Bisping, having offered the UFC Hall of Famer in excess of $1 million dollars to meet him in the ring. He’s also angled for a fight with Conor McGregor, even going so far as to propose a deal with UFC President Dana White to make it happen.

Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley, Credit: AP Photo

These efforts, however, have come to naught. Now, Jake seems to be setting his sights on the 55-year-old Mike Tyson, who has informally expressed interest in the bout. Rumors have also swirled that Anderson Silva could be his next challenger. Another possibility is New Zealand rugby star-turned-boxer Sonny Bill Williams, who earlier this week stated that he’s already in talks with Paul’s representatives.

And then there’s also Tommy Fury, who Paul was originally scheduled to fight in December before injury forced the Englishman to withdraw. But despite Fury picking up a win in his last outing earlier this month, it appears the chance to face the “Problem Child” may have sailed by.

Little impressed by the lack of spectatorship at Fury’s fight, Paul says that he will be watching Silva’s next bout closely to see if the Brazilian is a more worthy next opponent.

Who do you think Jake Paul will face on August 13?