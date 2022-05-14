An Indiana Community Is Using Backyard MMA To Counter Gun Violence

One Indiana community is asking people to settle their disputes inside the MMA cage instead on in the streets.

In the town of LaPorte, Ind., a group of people are putting on backyard fights in the hopes that it will release people of their aggression. FightFlix, a backyard boxing and MMA organization, is about to enter its second year. The group was started in honor of Tyler Terusiak, a local man who was killed by a stray bullet. His friend Brian Gifford started FightFlix as a way to use MMA instead of gun violence.

“Put down the guns and pick up the gloves, because no one else should have to suffer through the same thing as LaPorte community did,” Gifford told Local 12 news. “So, there would be no FightFlix if it wasn’t for Tyler.”

The creation of this organization has helped those who are participating in it. They feel that the fighting gives them an outlet for their feelings instead of taking them to the streets and fighting in unsafe environments.

“It’s a coping mechanism for a lot of people, myself being one of them,” said Jonathan Fasano, FightFlix MMA champion. “I feel like I just took 1,000 bricks off my shoulders after that.”

The fighters who participate at FightFlix do wear boxing gloves. There is no payment to fighters, and it is free to attend the events. FightFlix is planning to hold events in LaPorte once every couple of weeks throughout the summer. The next event will be happening in May.

Do you support this idea of backyard fighting to combat gun violence?