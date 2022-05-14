Islam Makhachev Shares Three-Year History Of Charles Oliveira Callouts

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev wants a shot at Charles Oliveira, and this is far from the first time in their careers he’s wanted it.

Makhachev has won 10 in a row in the UFC and appears on the verge of a potential lightweight title shot. UFC President Dana White has hinted that Makhachev will need to defeat Beneil Dariush to earn that opportunity.

But in the meantime, Makhachev has gone after former lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira for a fight. Oliveira was stripped of his title for failing to make weight ahead of UFC 274 this past weekend.

Makhachev has accused Oliveira of hypocrisy for calling out for fights with Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz over him. Oliveira has said that Makhachev needs to win one more fight to earn a potential shot at the title.

In a recent tweet, Makhachev shared a receipt showing a callout from three years ago of Oliveira.

Keep calling out Charles since 2019😀 but all of them scared even pronounce my name. https://t.co/OXqzvFXVHs — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 12, 2022

“Keep calling out Charles since 2019,” Makhachev revealed. “But all of them scared even pronounce my name.”

After one fan pressed Makhachev for calling for a fight in Abu Dhabi instead of Brazil, Makhachev seemed open to the idea.

We can fight in the middle of Paraiba 🇧🇷bro, just make sure your boy Charles shows up 😉 https://t.co/mmNArJFBfp — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 13, 2022

“We can fight in the middle of Paraiba bro, just make sure your boy Charles shows up,” Makhachev replied.

Makhachev, a protege of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is looking to become the next Dagestan-born UFC champion. He has recently picked up finishes over Dan Hooker, Bobby Green, and Thiago Moises.

Makhachev was supposed to face Dariush earlier this year before Dariush pulled out with a leg injury. After turning down a short-notice fight at UFC 272 against Rafael dos Anjos, White claimed that Makhachev will need to win the rescheduled fight with Dariush before a shot at the belt.

Makhachev wants a shot at Oliveira as he’s called for repeatedly in recent years, and a clash between the two top 155lb contenders could happen sooner rather than later.

Do you think Islam Makhachev should get a lightweight title fight next against Charles Oliveira?