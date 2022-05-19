Makhachev Believes His Win Streak Is Better Than Pre-Reign Oliveira’s

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev is not as impressed with former champion Charles Oliveira as most are.

Despite no longer having the 155-pound gold in his possession owing to a much-debated weight debacle pre-UFC 274, Oliveira is still widely recognized as the best lightweight in the UFC, with his championship status protected in the eyes of many.

To get to this point, “Do Bronx” turned his up-and-down career in the Octagon around with a lengthy and impressive win streak. Among the nine wins that brought him to the top step of the lightweight ladder, Oliveira dispatched names like Clay Guida, Nik Lentz, Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson, and Michael Chandler.

Oliveira has since defended the belt against the heavily-favoured Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 and recorded a first-round submission against Justin Gaethje to secure his status as number one contender.

But despite his fine form and unbeaten run, one fellow top-five lightweight still isn’t impressed with “Do Bronx.”

Makhachev: Oliveira Beat Past-His-Prime Ferguson, I Beat Young Dober & Tsarukyan

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Makhachev, who has been campaigning for a shot at the vacant title against Oliveira later this year, broke down the Brazilian’s road to gold, and compared it with his own active 10-fight win streak.

While Oliveira added the names of former interim champion Ferguson and three-time Bellator titleholder Chandler to his record while reaching the lightweight mountaintop, the Dagestani believes that his own recent résumé is more impressive than what Oliveira’s was prior to his title reign.

“People say he beat top guys, how? Let’s see his win streak. He beat, before the title fight, Kevin Lee, with like five losses in seven fights,” said Makhachev. “He beat Chandler, who had just one fight in UFC. Who he beat? Tony, whose prime time is finished, three/five years ago. And look at his other opponents, nobody knows these guys.

“But I beat Drew Dober, who is young, he (has) very good striking,” suggested Makhachev. “I beat Arman Tsarukyan, I beat Moisés, who had good win streaks in the UFC.”

While he clearly feels that he already boasts superiority over Oliveira when it comes to their records, Makhachev will look to prove his physical advantages over the Brazilian when they share the Octagon down the line.

If the Dagestani and his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov get their way, that’ll be happening in Abu Dhabi sooner rather than later.

