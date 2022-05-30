Watch: MMA Fighter Jack Becker Snaps Leg After Low Kick

Just seconds into his fight with Aidan Aguilera at Eternal MMA 66, one of the biggest nights in Jack Becker’s career turned into a nightmare.

Becker, the Eternal MMA lightweight champion, traded low kicks with Aguilera early in the first round. But, Becker would throw a right low kick that was checked by Aguilera, shattering his right leg.

Watch Becker suffer the nasty injury below.

WARNING: Footage is graphic

Nooooooo! En la pelea estelar de Eternal MMA 66 Jack Becker se rompe la pierna apenas comenzado el combate #Eternal66 pic.twitter.com/rjY8Ei7SCu — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) May 29, 2022

Becker’s injury looked similar to the one that former UFC champion Chris Weidman suffered against Uriah Hall at UFC 261. He has been sidelined for over a year and Becker could potentially be out for roughly the same amount of time.

The fight was a rematch of a bout at Coastal Combat 9 last year. Becker earned the win via a unanimous decision and would challenge for the Eternal MMA 155lb title in his next appearance.

As of the publication of this story, there is no publicized medical update on Becker, but he’s expected to undergo a long road to recovery.

What is your reaction to Jack Becker’s horrific leg break?