MMA Twitter Reacts To Jailton Almeida’s Submission At UFC Vegas 55

UFC prospect Jailton Almeida passed his first heavyweight test with flying colors in a first-round submission of Parker Porter at UFC Vegas 55.

Almeida, who has competed at light heavyweight for the majority of his career, made the move to heavyweight to face the short-notice replacement, Porter. He was originally supposed to face Maxim Grishin before Grishin withdrew.

Almeida quickly sank in a double-leg takedown with a heavy slam on Porter. After getting his back, Almeida was able to get the rear-naked choke to force Porter to tap.

Watch Almeida’s finish and post-fight celebration below.

Almeida gets his 10th career win by submission 😤 #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/YjARej0mH9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 21, 2022

Almeida impressed MMA Twitter following another win in the Octagon.

Name a man that big with a faster shot in the UFC? #UFCVegas55 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 21, 2022

Great win Almeida #UFCVegas55 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) May 21, 2022

They could've gave Jailton Almeida some lotion for them knees on the walkout. #UFCVegas55 — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) May 21, 2022

Jailton Almeida might just be a future star in the UFC #UFCVegas55 — Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) May 21, 2022

Jailton Almeida is DANGEROUS. Just ragdolled a guy at least 30 pounds heavier than him en route to a first round submission. Watch this name! #UFCVegas55 — Daniel Savickas (@DanielSavickas) May 21, 2022

Before defeating Porter, Almeida defeated Danilo Marques in a first-round TKO finish in February. He earned a shot in the UFC following a win over Nasrudin Nasrudinov on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

Almeida is regarded as one of the top prospects in the UFC and he’ll look to face another tough test in his next UFC outing.

UFC Vegas 55 is set to be headlined by a matchup between bantamweights Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira.

