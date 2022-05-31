Jake Paul Holds Money Giveaway For Fans, Recipient Confirms It’s Legit

Boxing fans love to hate Jake Paul, but one thing is for certain: he appears to be a man of his word.

Paul used his large following on YouTube to become one of the most talked-about boxers in the sport. He’s coming off of a year that featured back-to-back wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and a win over former Bellator champion Ben Askren.

One element of Paul’s career as a social media influencer and professional boxer is his generosity, which he showcased recently on his Twitter page. Despite being recently named to the Forbes highest-paid athletes list, he is willing to help his fanbase financially.

In a recent tweet, Paul announced a giveaway to a few lucky fans.

“SPORTS BETTING MAKES SPORTS SO MUCH MORE FUN,” Paul tweeted. “I’m bored so imma send a couple people $1000 dollars to sports bet who retweet this and follow me. Reply with your payment method GO!”

A couple of days after the giveaway, one Paul fan, Eric Powell, posted to Twitter to prove that the giveaway was legitimate and not a scam.

“Lots of bots and fake shit on Twitter, 1 true thing on here is [Jake Paul] saying he’s gonna send out money,” Powell tweeted. “Dude keeps his word that’s for sure. Thank you Jake. Very much appreciated man. Still in shock.”

Paul is planning a return to boxing later this year against a to-be-determined opponent. He’s called out the likes of Michael Bisping, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor in recent months.

