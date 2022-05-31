Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Jake Paul Holds Money Giveaway For Fans, Recipient Confirms It’s Legit

By Curtis Calhoun
Jake Paul
Business Insider
Boxing fans love to hate Jake Paul, but one thing is for certain: he appears to be a man of his word.

Paul used his large following on YouTube to become one of the most talked-about boxers in the sport. He’s coming off of a year that featured back-to-back wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and a win over former Bellator champion Ben Askren.

One element of Paul’s career as a social media influencer and professional boxer is his generosity, which he showcased recently on his Twitter page. Despite being recently named to the Forbes highest-paid athletes list, he is willing to help his fanbase financially.

In a recent tweet, Paul announced a giveaway to a few lucky fans.

“SPORTS BETTING MAKES SPORTS SO MUCH MORE FUN,” Paul tweeted. “I’m bored so imma send a couple people $1000 dollars to sports bet who retweet this and follow me. Reply with your payment method GO!”

A couple of days after the giveaway, one Paul fan, Eric Powell, posted to Twitter to prove that the giveaway was legitimate and not a scam.

“Lots of bots and fake shit on Twitter, 1 true thing on here is [Jake Paul] saying he’s gonna send out money,” Powell tweeted. “Dude keeps his word that’s for sure. Thank you Jake. Very much appreciated man. Still in shock.”

Paul is planning a return to boxing later this year against a to-be-determined opponent. He’s called out the likes of Michael Bisping, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor in recent months.

What is your reaction to Jake Paul giving away money to fans?

