Jake Paul On Fighter Pay: Don’t Listen To Me, Listen To Tony Ferguson

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has used comments recently made by UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson as further evidence that the fighter pay structure in MMA’s premier promotion needs to change.

Nowadays, when the fighter pay debate comes up, the one man who is synonymous with the discussion is Paul. Whether that’s down to a genuine desire to improve contractual conditions for mixed martial artists or for his own gain and profit is disputed.

But with another prominent athlete on the UFC roster speaking up, “The Problem Child” has encouraged his detractors to listen to the fighters if they won’t acknowledge his message.

During UFC 274 media day on Wednesday, Ferguson, who is set to share the Octagon with Michael Chandler on the pay-per-view main card, claimed that he and his peers are “underpaid.” He also called out UFC President Dana White for denying him the opportunity to ply his athletic trade in other sports.

“I think we’re underpaid, personally. I’m gonna be real, I’m not gonna say too much. Dana said something the other day… talkin’ about how boxers are overpaid,” recalled Ferguson. “I asked Dana to box, he said, ‘F*ck no.’ I’m like, ‘Why?’ I want to go play baseball, I want to go do other pro sports. I’m an athlete… I want go do these other things but I have this guy right here acting like a f*cking drug dealer telling me I can’t go and do this sh*t. I wanna go make more money for my family.”

As expected, Paul was quick to capitalize on the remarks. On Twitter, the 25-year-old online sensation shared a clip of Ferguson’s comments, inviting those who fall on the opposite side of the fighter pay debate to “listen to a UFC fighter” on the matter.

Don’t listen to me, listen to a UFC fighter, @tonyfergusonXT, who has the courage to speak up. Dana White is a billionaire while fighters are itching and clawing to make ends meet. “Dana White the drug dealer.” pic.twitter.com/fyYb4COwQZ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 4, 2022

While the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Paddy Pimblett have publicly questioned Paul’s true intentions, there’s little debate that the discussion surrounding remuneration in MMA has become more prominent since the Ohio native’s quest for change began.

