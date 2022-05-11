Jamahal Hill Victim Of A Prank By Manager, Nearly Attacks Pranker

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill nearly threw one of his signature knockout punches at a prankster in a prank set up by his manager.

Hill’s manager, Brian Butler-Au, arranged for content creator ImReddttv to pretend to be on the phone and trash talk the 205-pound prospect. After a brief verbal exchange, Hill grabbed the prankster before Butler-Au intervened and admitted it was all a prank.

Check out the hilarious moment below.

Jamahal Hill’s manager pulled a prank on himpic.twitter.com/oyvQpuzO9h — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 10, 2022

Hill is not one to let trash talk go unchallenged. He and Paul Craig had an altercation in the fighter hotel just days before their fight at UFC 263.

Hill has rebounded in a big way since suffering a loss to Craig at UFC 263. He’s earned back-to-back knockouts over Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker and is slated to face Thiago Santos in August.

Hill made his UFC debut back in 2020 after earning a contract through Dana White‘s Contender Series. He would go on to pick up wins over Ovince St. Preux and Darko Stošić to begin his UFC tenure.

With one more win on his record, Hill could begin closing in on a light heavyweight title shot. However, his management and close friends should tread lightly when planning out pranks going forward.

What is your reaction to this prank on Jamahal Hill?